MSU men’s soccer extend win streak to 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - No. 9 Midwestern State (9-1, 4-0) earned their fifth straight win with a 3-0 shutout over UT Tyler (5-2-2, 0-1-2) in a Lone Star Conference men's soccer game on Thursday night at Stang Park.
“It’s a credit to our guys that when we get that first goal, they have the instinct that we can get another and another,” Head Coach Michael Meachum said.
Hikaruhito Meike broke the ice with a 39th-minute goal.
The senior took a Julian Barajas pass and chipped the ball past a charging Parker O’Quinn in net before tracking down the ball and pushing it over the goal line.
Meike’s goal was the only tally of the first half.
“I knew that the next goal coming out of the half was going to be crucial for us,” added Coach Meachum. “Either goal, either way, was going to change the game.”
MSU erupted for two quick goals in the second half.
Trevor Amann tapped home a Sergio Lara cross in the 53rd minute before Lara notched a goal of his own in the 54th minute.
Lara finished a long outlet pass from Sebastian Venegas and maneuvered around the keeper to extend the lead.
Taylor Lampe made two saves to earn his sixth shutout of the season.
