News Channel 6 City Guide - P.E.T.S Clinic Howl-o-Growl Fur-raiser
By Samantha Forester | October 11, 2019 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 5:28 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.

This episode, we’re giving you a closer look at P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic in Wichita Falls. They’re hosting a Halloween themed fundraiser to help meet their goal to renovate their new building.

