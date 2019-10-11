This kitten’s name is straight out of a J.K. Rowling novel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of Friday, it’s our pet of the week.
Kimber with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in studio today to talk about this sweet little kitten.
This is Ginny Weasley, just like in the books, she is a cutie. This little kitten is super cool.
She is looking for a forever home because right now she is with a foster home.
Tomorrow Emily’s Legacy Recue will be at Petco right next to Target off of Kemp Blvd from noon until 4:00 p.m. with sweet little Ginny and some other dogs and cats who are in need of adoption.
This is not a free process, the adoption fee is $125, but they will provide just about every thing these animals need before they go home with their new family.
The adoption fee covers all shots, spay or neutering, a microchip and the rest of the animal’s needs.
Let’s get Ginny a fur-ever home tomorrow at the Petco event.
Thank you Emily’s Legacy Rescue for what you do for animals in need in our community.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.