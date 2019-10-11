Trojans and Wildcats confident heading into rivalry

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - The Archer City and Windthorst rivalry is one of the best in Texoma in every sport, but in football, it’s a recently renewed rivalry and it is already one of the biggest matchups in the district.
When the Trojans and Wildcats kick off Friday night, they will be playing for a chance to start district 1-0 but also help set themselves up for a possible district title matchup with Santo.
And these two teams are primed for a good performance.
The 3-2 Windthorst Trojans are coming off a bye while the 4-1 Archer City Wildcats are reeling from their shutout victory over Chico.
“Any time you can be 4-1 and be coming off a win going into district, you aren’t having an open week, I just think we are riding an emotional high right now and we are playing really good football," Archer City head coach Shad Hanna said.
“It boosts everyone’s confidence and we are all hyped ready to go to the next game,” Archer City senior WR/DB Keegan Beaver said.
“It’s very fortunate going into a big rivalry week like this week," Windthorst senior WR/DE Bryson Jackson said. "We’ve worked on it all last week, worked on what we can to go out and try to beat Archer.”
“I think it gave us a chance to try to get some guys healed up and try to get their legs under them before the next push, the district push," Windthorst head coach Chris Tackett said.
This is just the second time these two teams have met up in the past few years.
But back when the Wildcats and Trojans used to square off, Windthorst controlled the matchup winning every year since 2009.
Will this year be different?
Kick-off for this Archer County rivalry is tomorrow night at 7.
