Two arrested for drug possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Thursday, Oct. 10 around 8.00 p.m. near 31st and Holliday.
54 year old Brian Terry, the driver, and 49 year old Angela Pendley, the passenger, were both arrested after marijuana and methamphetamine were found in their vehicle.
According to WFPD, officers were given consent to search the vehicle by Terry and they found marijuana and a small plastic bag that contained a white crystal substance. The small bag weighed 0.9 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Terry claimed the marijuana as his own but neither of the two claimed the methamphetamine. Both suspects were transported to the Wichita County Jail where Pendley was searched and was found to be concealing another plastic bag that contained a crystal like substance. The bag weighed 7.19 grams and also tested positive for methamphetamine.
Terry was charged with Possession of a Substance in Penalty Group One, Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Invalid. His total bond was set at $6,000.
Pendley was charged with Manufacturing and Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group One, Tampering with Evidence and two traffic warrants. Her total bond was set at $30,000 and she was also fined $729.30 for the two warrants.
