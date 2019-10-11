WF Resident making a run for Thornberry’s Congressional seat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kevin McInturff has become the first Wichita Falls resident to announce his campaign for the Congressional seat Representative Mac Thornberry will vacate next year.
McInturff is an MSU Texas graduate, class of 2007, and has worked with Faith Mission and the Wichita Falls branch of NAMI.
A West Texas veteran, an Amarillo city council woman, and a Cooke County Judge have also either formed campaigns or expressed interest in the seat, but so far McInturff is the first from Texoma and from Wichita Falls specifically.
