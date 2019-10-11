WFISD Board member elected to TASB Board of Directors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) elected Mark Lukert of the WFISD to a 3 year term on the TASB Board of Directors, representing TASB, Region 9.
Lukert joined the Wichita Falls ISD Board in 2018, and has been an educator for more than 40 years, spending 21 years as an elementary school principal.
He is a national trainer, speaker and leadership coach for the John Maxwell Team currently, while also presenting keynote addresses for various organizations and conducting team-building workshops across the state and nation.
During his tenure in education, Lukert served on the executive board and as President of the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA).
He also was President for the Texas Association for the Improvement of Reading and the Texas Representative for the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
Lukert is also a PTA Life Member.
TASB is a non-profit established in 1949 to serve public school boards.
School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in Texas.
The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students.
