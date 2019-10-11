WFPD to host crime prevention seminar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WFPD will be teaming up with Eastside Community Coalition to host a Crime Prevention Seminar on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Training Center in Wichita Falls.
They’ll be teaching about identity theft, scams and other financial crimes.
Keith Norman, organizer, said “The time that we’re living in right now, unfortunately, our information is out there whether we like it or not. And there’s people out there that’re willing to scam or do whatever they can to steal our information, so the Police Department is going to bring information that’s going to help protect our identity.”
The training is free and open to anyone in Texoma.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.