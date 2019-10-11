Windy, chilly Friday. Freeze Watch in effect Saturday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A freeze watch is in effect for tomorrow morning for most of the Newschannel 6 viewing area. This means temperatures could briefly fall to the low 30s but we think temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s around sunrise Saturday morning. It’s 30 degrees cooler this morning than it was Thursday morning. We’re in the 40s area-wide with strong north winds. So, wind chills are in the 30s and likely will be through your morning commute.
We are seeing rain on the radar south and east of Wichita Falls near Jacksboro and Nocona. This part of Texoma has a chance of rain through the early morning. When football games kick off this evening, temperatures will be in the 50s, falling to the 40s by the time games go final. Saturday afternoon should be nice with a light south wind, sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
