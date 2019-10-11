Windy, chilly Friday. Freeze Watch in effect Saturday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A freeze watch is in effect for tomorrow morning for most of the Newschannel 6 viewing area. This means temperatures could briefly fall to the low 30s but we think temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s around sunrise Saturday morning. It’s 30 degrees cooler this morning than it was Thursday morning. We’re in the 40s area-wide with strong north winds. So, wind chills are in the 30s and likely will be through your morning commute.