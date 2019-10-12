Firefighters teach families fire safety tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Firefighters from four different departments were out at Lowe’s on Saturday, Oct. 12 for Fire Safety Day.
With an emphasis on the kids, firefighters and Lowe’s employees set up several activities including face painting, building a wooden firetruck and they even let kids take a look at actual firetrucks and firefighting equipment that were at the event. A few kids even tried on some of the equipment.
Ben Jeffers, firefighter, said "Some basic fire safety tips are have a plan in case something does happen at your house, talk to your kids about that, make sure you’ve got smoke detectors, and make sure they know some of the basics like stop, drop and roll and stuff like that.”
Lowe’s employees helped out with the activities and were even cooking hot dogs.
Adam Herrera, Lowe’s department supervisor, said “You have a lot of vulnerable stuff in your home. Basically your whole life is your home. You have your kids. You’ve got your paperwork. If you’re living alone you still have a lot of personal materials that you want to keep safe."
Firefighters from Wichita Falls, Byers, Petrolia and Lake Arrowhead all attended the event.
"Without the safety products you don’t know what could happen. All it has to be is a short in the fuse or a simple gas leak. There’s a lot of stuff going on with fires lately and being ready for it and being prepared and having all of your safety guidelines helps a lot in case something like that does happen.”
