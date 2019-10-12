4-H members participate in pet supply drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Members of 4-H were at Tractor Supply on Saturday, Oct. 12 to participate in a pet supply drive.
4-H members were celebrating One Day 4-H which is a national 4-H day of community service.
Katrena Mitchell, Texas A&M Agrilife County Extension Agent and 4-H Youth Development, said the 4-Hers were also helping with Tractor Supply’s Clover Campaign.
“4-H is a wonderful organization and we empower youth to learn life skills that they’re going to benefit from for the rest of their lives," Mitchell said. "Part of what we do is we give back to our community so it’s very important for 4-Hers to be out in the public and to give back.”
The 4-Hers were also handing out free cupcakes and pencils at the event.
They will be taking donations from Oct. 9 to Oct. 20 at Tractor Supply stores located in Wichita Falls and Burkburnett.
Wichita County 4-H members participate in a variety of projects such as showing livestock, robotics, food and nutrition, photography, public speaking, clothing & textiles, healthy living, fishing, horse and more.
More than 200 4-H youth, parents and other adult volunteers in Wichita County are involved in 4-H.
