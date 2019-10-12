WF residents get advice on how to avoid scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are pages and pages of known scams on the federal trade commission’s website, and Keith Norman of the East Side Community Coalition wants to make sure no one in his community is effected.
“We live in a time where everybody’s information is out there and there’s a lot of people that’s not so nice that’s trying to steal our information,” said Norman.
Norman partnered with the financial crimes unit of the Wichita Falls Police Department to hold a seminar meant to inform residents.
“The biggest thing you fight with financial crimes is education,” said Sgt. Chris Foster, “and that’s the community, even my unit, to the patrol officers on the street.”
“if something happened with one person, they can share that and the other person can look out for that so they can be protected from that,” added Norman.
Sergeant Foster showed off examples of counterfeit money and card skimmers which he said can be found almost anywhere a debit card can be used.
Participants at today’s discussion were able to share their own experiences with phone and e-mail scams, as well as ask questions about to best protect their identity.
“That’s what it’s all about," said Norman, "that’s why we put these seminars, for people to just be aware.”
“Financial crimes can be complicated in nature, and they require a special investigation compared to your traditional type crimes,” said Foster, “so education is the biggest thing.”
The Wichita Falls Police Department encourages residents to check out the FTC website to either report a scam or to gain more information on ongoing cases.
