We set a new record low

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Last night a new record low was set. In 1977 the record low was 35 degrees. However, last night it fell to only 30 degrees. It was the second earliest freeze Wichita Falls has ever seen, the earliest freeze we have seen was on October 9th, so we barely missed it. Tonight we will not be as cold as temperatures will fall to the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be warmer with a high of 79 degrees. We are tracking a few more fronts. The earliest will come on Tuesday and it will drop temperatures into the low 70s and upper 60s. Then the next looks to come in about eight days.