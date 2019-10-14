After a very warm Monday, another cold front arrives Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s not as cold this morning as it has been the past few mornings. You probably only need a light jacket to get you through the morning commute. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, while it will be 70s and 80s this afternoon. Not all of us get the same amount of sunshine Monday. Clouds may prove to be stubborn over north Texas, while southwest Oklahoma could see more in the way of sunshine.
The winds at cloud level are pulling tropical moisture from western Mexico into Texas. But it looks like the best rain chances will remain over central Texas, with only very slim rain chances for Texoma. A trough of low pressure over California will move our way Tuesday, helping to push a cold front into Texas. Our coolest day of the week will be Wednesday with lows in the 40s and highs near 70.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
