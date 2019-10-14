BBB Briefs: Phishing emails from ‘Netflix’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda joined Jake in studio today to talk about the warning signs of a phishing email, especially as they see an increase in these phishing emails coming from a ‘Netflix’ administrator.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on guard against a new wave of phishing emails falsely claiming to be from Netflix.
The emails have no real connection to the video streaming company and are designed to steal confidential information from the company’s customers.
Phishing scams can come in the form of prize offers, threatened punishments or password confirmation.
Sometimes they just rely on a victim’s curiosity to prompt a click and download something dangerous.
The BBB offers the following advice to consumers who receive questionable emails or text messages:
· Be wary of any message requesting personal or financial information, even if comes from a company or person whose name you recognize.
· Scammers use the names of well-known businesses in hopes that consumers will be more likely to believe the message.
· If you have concerns about responding to a message, contact the company directly.
· Do not trust phone numbers or email links in the message as they may be phony.
· Don’t click, download, or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. This is likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.
If you would like more information you can always visit the BBB website.
