Bellevue ISD bond proposal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Bellevue ISD has a 4.5 five-million-dollar bond ready for voters in November. The money would allow the district to make renovations and build additions to their campus.
Bellevue High School was built in 1922, and besides some minor renovation, the last addition was a couple of mobile classrooms, added in 1974. Superintendent Michael Qualls says 4.5 million dollars may sound like a lot, but safety is a priority.
“It really comes down to what does your bond address? What does the project address for us? To have a safety corridor to protect the student in bad weather. An area for a more secure check-in for visitors that come visit our campus throughout the day. Renovations to the locker room, renovating the science lab. And when you start adding those different things that you want to do. Those things cost money,” said Superintendent Micheal Qualls.
The cost to taxpayers is an increase of 15 cents for every $100,000 a homeowner will pay between nine and 15 extra dollars each month the frozen age remains unchanged. One Bellevue secondary science teacher says her classroom could use the upgrade,
Currently, our Elementary level does not have access to a lab without exception me taking. My students out of this room. This bond pass we would allow them to have a separate science classroom. I can take my students to, and elementary students can have access to an actual lab.
Bellevue officials want to catch up with other districts in the areas of science and math.
“We could intervene earlier; we can start with lab work for those for younger kids,” said Blythe Sewel.
The bond money would also help expand their Ag facility that award-winning program is very popular with students.
Early voting for the district will begin Oct. 21 and run through Nov. 1 at the Bellevue ISD Administration office --and If the bond is approved, the renovations will begin this summer.
