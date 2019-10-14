Lawton Ft. Sill Chamber Public School Forums upcoming

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - Lynne Cordes and Patty Neuwirth joined Jake in studio today to talk about The State of Education Public School Forums on October 24.
3 Forums are planned for Thursday, October 24.
The 1st Forum will take place at the Chamber Education Luncheon being held at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 135 NW 2nd St., starting at noon.
Then a 2nd Forum, reserved for LPS employees, begins at 4:30 p.m. at Lawton High School, located at 601 NW Fort Sill Blvd.
Those unable to make the Luncheon can attend a 3rd Forum held at Lawton High School, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Each session is expected to last an hour and participants are asked to bring a smartphone or tablet.
A representative of OSSBA (Oklahoma State School Board Association) will moderate the sessions.
Tickets are $20 per person for Chamber members, or $25 per person for non-members.
There is a 72-hour cut-off window to get a refund on your tickets.
Seating is limited, reserve your seats while they’re available as the RSVP deadline is today, October 14.
Tickets can be purchased online here.
For more information you can always check on the Chamber website or Facebook page.
