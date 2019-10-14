MSU TX Faculty Forum focuses on The Wichita Mountains

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas is hosting, “The Wichita Mountains: New Findings from Old Rocks Faculty Forum," which gets underway Monday, October 14, at 7:00 p.m. in Legacy Hall’s Multipurpose room.
Admission is free and open to all.
Hardin Professor, Dr. Jonathan D. Price will show a presentation on insights about the regional geology for this month’s Forum.
Faculty Forum is a monthly showcase of the research and creative endeavors of the Midwestern State University faculty.
It is an opportunity for the campus and Wichita Falls communities to learn and engage in ideas and explorations of the very talented individuals who teach, discover and create at MSU Texas.
For more information, you can always check out MSU Texas website’s Faculty Forum section.
