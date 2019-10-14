Nocona’s Horn named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Week seven of the high school football season featured some huge games and a lot of district openers and our area teams didn’t disappoint giving us some great performances.
But our player of the week goes to a guy whose big game helped his team to their first district win of the season.
Nocona’s Carter Horn is the week 7 Blitz on 6 Player of the Week after carrying the Indians to their 33-13 win over Callisburg.
Horn threw for 332 yards and a touchdown but also ran for 78 yards and 4 scores.
Horn combined for 410 yards and five TD’s and if you are doing the math at home, he was responsible for every touchdown Nocona scored on Friday.
Congratulations Carter.
Previous winners:
WK 1: Graham’s Daniel Gilbertson
WK 2: City View’s Jayln Marks
WK 3: Hirschi’s Tryston Randall
WK 4: Iowa Park’s Trent Green
WK 5: Burkburnett’s Mason Duke
WK 6: Knox City’s Abraham Nevarez
