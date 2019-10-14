22-year-old Missouri resident faces charges after pretending to be an under-age runaway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Saturday, October 12 WFPD Dispatch advised officers that 2 white male juveniles had been reported at an apartment building in the 4500 block of Barnett Road, and they may have been some reported runaways from Missouri.
The resident, who eventually reported them, gave the juveniles a ride from the apartments on Barnett Road to Kiwanis Park Pavilion to call police.
WFPD officers responded to Kiwanis Park on Southwest Parkway for a Welfare Check.
When police arrived, they found what appeared to be 2 juveniles with bags full of clothing and food, sitting at the picnic tables under the pavilion.
Officers made contact with the juveniles and asked them to write down their names on a piece of paper to be identified.
The older subject wrote down the name, “Robbie Cummings.”
Officers asked to search the duffel bag that belonged to “Robbie,” who agreed to the search.
WFPD Officers found what appeared to be a Missouri Conservation Department License with the name “Robert J. Cummings” written on it.
Cummings was arrested on Failure to Identify for giving the wrong name and wrong date of birth to officers.
He’s also facing charges for Harassment of a Public Servant for fighting with and spitting on officers along with another charge that seems unrelated to this incident.
As of Monday afternoon Cummings is still in the Wichita County Jail with a bond set at $55,750.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.