33-year-old Wichita Falls man wanted for indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crimestoppers needs your help finding 33-year-old, Juan Manuel Valdez, who is wanted for indecency with a child - exposure.
Valdez stands 6 foot 1 inch and weighs around 235 pounds.
If you see this fugitive or have any information that would lead to his arrest, please call Crimestoppers at (940)-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls Area, a toll-free number to call is 1-800-322-9888.
You never have to revel your identity, and can even be awarded a cash prize of $500 if he is arrested.
This fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous, do not try to apprehend this individual yourself.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.