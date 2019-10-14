33-year-old Wichita Falls man wanted for indecency with a child

Manhunt Monday: Oct. 14, 2019
By Katelyn Fox | October 14, 2019 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 6:17 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crimestoppers needs your help finding 33-year-old, Juan Manuel Valdez, who is wanted for indecency with a child - exposure.

Valdez stands 6 foot 1 inch and weighs around 235 pounds.

If you see this fugitive or have any information that would lead to his arrest, please call Crimestoppers at (940)-322-9888.

If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls Area, a toll-free number to call is 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to revel your identity, and can even be awarded a cash prize of $500 if he is arrested.

This fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous, do not try to apprehend this individual yourself.

