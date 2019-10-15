Bid for final phase of Circle Trail approved

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Circle Trail is on its way to completion.
At this morning’s city council meeting... Scales Concrete Construction company was awarded the $2.3 million bid to complete construction from Loop 11 to Lucy Park.
The project had to be scaled back from its original length in August, with bids coming in a million dollars over budget, meaning now only around 3,500 feet will be able to be completed. Russell Schreiber with public works said steel and concrete prices, as well as the location for the trail, drove up the price.
“It’s still more than we historically pay for this type of construction,” said Schreiber, “but that’s what the market’s dictating now.”
The only way to keep it under budget was to omit 1,500 feet of trail near the campgrounds at Lucy Park.
“We’re getting there. So it’s good to see. Like they were talking about, this is a 25-30 year project. It’s sad that we have to leave out a 1,500-foot portion in order to scale the cost back,” said Wichita Falls mayor Stephen Santellana.
“It’s probably the hardest section of the entire 26 miles that we’ve done,” added Schreiber.
Due to retaining walls and location that last portion of the trail would cost the city an additional $1.2 million.
“It is what it is and we hope that we can find that money down the road to complete that project,” said Santellana.
80-percent of the funding for this project is coming from a TxDOT grant. In order for the city to receive that money, construction on the Circle Trail needs to be completed by October 1, 2020.
