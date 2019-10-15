Holliday Elementary School is expanding

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Holliday ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon in celebration of new classrooms that will be added to Holliday Elementary School.
In the last 5 years the elementary school gained around 100 students.
In the three years she has been principal, Tara Kirkland has seen firsthand the challenges it has brought. “In one space a couple of different teachers are sharing a classroom for a couple of different reasons so that has not been ideal,” she said.
The district has seen so much growth because there has been of transfer students causing enrollment to go up by 20%.
But Holliday ISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dyes said that is not the only reason.
The city is growing too, and people are building more homes in Holliday.
“We feel like that growth trend will continue over the next four or five years if not longer,” Dyes said.
Thanks to a Tax Ratification Election a year ago, and extra funds from the state passed HB3
The district is able to build 5 new classrooms at the elementary school without holding a bond election and raising taxes even more.
“Currently we have enough to do this project out of pocket and still have money left over,” Dyes said. The extra space will give kids room to grow and learn, “We’ll have more places for kiddos to go for a quiet place to work and I’m really looking forward to the science lab,” Principal Kirkland said.
The district is also building a new place to put buses. Each project will cost around $2 million altogether. The classrooms are expected to be completed by August 2020.
