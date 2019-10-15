1 injured in construction accident at YMCA

YMCA construction accident
By Katelyn Fox | October 15, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 5:06 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday, October 15 a construction worker was injured at the Bill Bartley Branch of the YMCA in Wichita Falls.

The worker fell off his scissor-lift from about 30 to 40 feet up after it seemed to topple over.

The worker had breaks in his lower extremities and was splinted on scene before being taken to United Regional.

The worker has not been identified as of this time.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief said he believes this was just an accident and not an act of wrongdoing.

Camille Connor reached out to the YMCA and we received this statement:

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to the gentleman that was injured. At this time, we are looking into the accident and what might have been the cause. Safety is our number one priority, and it will continue to be our focus as our capital project continues forward. We are thankful to the first responders for their quick response and outstanding care.”
Brandon Brown, YMCA of WF President/CEO

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.