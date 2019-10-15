1 injured in construction accident at YMCA

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday, October 15 a construction worker was injured at the Bill Bartley Branch of the YMCA in Wichita Falls.
The worker fell off his scissor-lift from about 30 to 40 feet up after it seemed to topple over.
The worker had breaks in his lower extremities and was splinted on scene before being taken to United Regional.
The worker has not been identified as of this time.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief said he believes this was just an accident and not an act of wrongdoing.
Camille Connor reached out to the YMCA and we received this statement:
