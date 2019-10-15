Repairs being made in WF as part of rehabilitation project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As part of the 2019 Asphalt Rehabilitation Project, base repairs are being made on Old Windthorst Road from E. Scott St. to just before US 287 Frontage Road.
This requires the contractor to periodically close lanes of traffic.
1 lane of traffic North bound and 1 lane of traffic South bound will be open through the construction area at all times.
The diversion of traffic on Old Windthorst Road began on Monday, October 7 and is expected to last for about a month, weather permitting.
Please drive slowly and use caution when traveling in the area.
If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940)-761-7477.
