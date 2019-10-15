Sewage rehab and other happenings at WF city council

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Also on the agenda today at the Wichita Falls city council meeting:
Holliday Creek Sewage Repair Project
12,000 feet of pipe under Holliday Creek is being replaced. This section holds 75-percent of the city’s water waste. At city council this morning, Russel Schreiber with public works said reinforcements within the pipe are deteriorating, making replacement necessary. Total cost for the project is over $4 million, with Schreiber saying location and magnitude of the project playing a role.
Lane widening project at Southwest Parkway and Taft Boulevard
Construction will soon begin along Southwest Parkway near Taft Boulevard to help widen the left and right-hand turn lanes. the $16,000 project is part of a Fixed-Price-Right-of-Way funding agreement program with TxDOT. Included in this project is the widening of the bridge along Taft Boulevard, as well. The goal is to help with traffic flow at that intersection.
Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center upgrades beginning next month
Renovations at the Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center are beginning next month. City council approved $155,000 to be paid to Anthony Inman Construction Co. to begin remodel work. Those include updates to the southwest corner of the building, as well as a new climate controlled seating are and bathrooms that are open 24/7. The project has to be completed within 100 days of its start.
