Temperatures soar before afternoon cold front arrives

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today’s cold front is now near the Kansas/Oklahoma border and will continue to slide south the day goes on. We can see in the future tracker that as the front passes through, we won’t see much in the way of cloud cover and again the chances of rain will be best east of Interstate 35. It’s very spring-like out there this morning with high humidity patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s and 70s across much of the region.