38th Annual Christmas Magic Auction kicks off the holiday spirit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sarah Lauren and Jordan joined Jake in studio today to talk about the 38th Annual Christmas Magic Auction, hosted by the Junior League of Wichita Falls, which is happening a little later this month.
Christmas Magic kicks off at the end of October but the auction will be just shy of the official kick off.
The Christmas Magic Auction Gala is happening on Saturday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m. to midnight at The Wichita Falls Country Club, located at 1701 Hamilton Blvd.
From 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., they will host a Complimentary Cocktail Hour.
Then from 7:00 p.m. until midnight the Christmas Magic Auction will be underway.
They will have a steak and shrimp dinner as well as live entertainment.
The dress code is Masquerade Ball Attire.
Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online, by clicking here.
To purchase an entire table or request seating arrangements, they ask that you email: jlwftickets@gmail.com
For more information you can always visit the Junior League of Wichita Falls website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
