17th Annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil
the 17th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Candlelight Vigil will be tomorrow, October 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Source: First Step Inc. via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | October 15, 2019 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 2:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Every October, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, First Step Incorporated hosts a Candlelight Vigil.

The purpose of the Vigil is to remember those who have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence, and to honor the survivors who still struggle as a daily result.

This year’s Vigil will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at the Wellington Banquet and Conference Center located at 5200 Kell Blvd., from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until 8:00 p.m.

The Vigil is an evening of dinner, music, poetry and reflection.

First Step Inc. is a non-profit organization located in Wichita Falls that provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, including but not limited to: crisis intervention, 24 hour hotline, individual and group counseling, self-defense classes, legal advocacy, case management and emergency shelter.

All of their services are free and confidential.

They currently serve 12 counties: Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.

For more information you can always visit the First Step website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.

