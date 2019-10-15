Wichita County veterans service office reopens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Veterans Support Office has dealt with staffing shortages and reduced hours of operation for years. But now, they've got a full-time staff that can better serve veterans in the county.
“The idea is to get people on the path to go through the Veterans Administration to succeed in getting their claim through,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said. “I think veterans are going to see a great deal of improvement in the processing of their applications towards benefits.”
The office is in the Wichita County annex building on the second floor and have extended their hours. It’s now open from 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm.
Veterans like Virginia Arellano are excited to have this office back in full force, even though she doesn’t use Veterans Affairs benefits.
“It's very important for them to be able to reach out and get their benefits,” Arellano said.
She works with Base Camp Lindsey and sees firsthand how this office helping those who truly need it. “Since everything is more electronic now, some people really need help now, especially the older generation,” Arellano said.
Judge Gossom believes adding more staff has allowed them to better serve the veterans in Wichita County, fulfilling the role this office has.
“At this local level we do not make decisions about your claim, we take the information, we try to put together the best thing to support your need from your records and get those to the Texas veterans commission,” Gossom said.
