Wichita Falls to welcome new hockey team in 2020

NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frakenfeld said in a press release, “We are excited to have Wichita Falls back in the South Division, as it was a community who showed great and passionate support for NAHL teams for many years. The growth of hockey in the South has played a large role in our league’s success and the addition of the new team in Wichita Falls continues to solidify the footprint and will bring back many old rivalries, in what will now be an eight-team division. Mary Anne Choi brings an incredible amount of passion to the long-term success of this team in Wichita Falls and establishing a strong bond with the community."