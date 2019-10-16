32 animals seized from Iowa Park home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Wednesday October 16, at around 10:30 a.m., Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3800 block of FM 368 to serve an Animal Seizure Warrant.
Upon arrival at the property deputies found the house full of feces.
22 dogs, 1 cat, 1 lemur, 1 rooster, 2 guineas, 3 exotic birds and 2 doves were seized from the home.
This warrant came after a year and a half long investigation.
Deputies seized 18 animals from the same home in late October of 2018.
