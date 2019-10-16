Chilly Tuesday morning, amazing afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Yesterday in Wichita Falls the high temperature was 93 degrees, just 4 degrees shy of the record high temperature. Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, today will be the coolest day of the next 5 days. We see a warming trend into the weekend Highs are going to be in the 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday when we could see high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Skies are clear and winds are Northerly so it will be cool this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, warming well into the 60s this afternoon. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees under sunny skies. As drought continues here in the Red River Valley rain chances remain Slim. in fact we’ll see only slight chances for rain this weekend and for the remainder of the seven day period.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
