Construction causing problems for businesses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Trying to drive into the Hayley Eye Clinic parking lot is more difficult than it used to be.
“We’ve been able to work with the city with signage and things and be able to reroute, our patients are very accommodating,” optometrist John Hayley said.
Even with the signs, it still confuses some patients trying to get in.
“Finally I was able to get on the corner of Avenue J and Fillmore and call them and say ‘how in the world do you get to your office or is it just closed?’” Teresa Solomoen said.
The reroute uses an alley in the back, which can still cause backups when cars try to go both ways at once.
“The last time I went down the alley because of traffic or repairs, I had a flat tire,” Solomoen said.
Many of the patients are getting eye treatment as well, meaning their vision before or after the visit might not be the best to navigate the tight spaces.
“We’re trying to write on our messaging beforehand and let them know of the alternate routes available,” Hayley said.
In the meantime, the clinic is looking ahead to the end goal, than worrying about the problems now.
“We have seen this avenue fill up with water and get dangerously close to flooding, unfortunately, I’m sure some people have had flooding in their homes," Hayley said. "The city recognized that and put a plan in place and we’re seeing the result of that which may be frustrating for the short term, but long term benefit is definitely there.”
“I think it’s too much at one time, don’t do so many blocks at a time," Solomoen said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.