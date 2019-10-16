Garrett Leek shoots 8-under 63 to win Individual Title at Midwestern State Invitational

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - To say Garrett Leek had a strong finish to win the Midwestern State Invitational Tuesday afternoon at the Wichita Falls Country Club would be an understatement.
The sophomore from Brock closed with five consecutive birdies to complete his climb from 12th to first by firing a course competition record of 63.
Leek’s hot finish allowed him to take advantage of the smallest opportunity created when Colorado School of Mines’ Nic Beno followed an eagle and birdie on Hole Nos. 15 and 16 with unlikely double bogey on his penultimate hole on 17.
Leek, who started his round at the second hole, started his surge with four birdies over a five-hole stretch from 6-10 before rattling off five consecutive pars.
He then carded birdies on his final five to finish with nine total birdies to record his first collegiate individual win.
His 63 matched the second-lowest score in program history both to-par and total and was the lowest score since Derek Oland set the school record with a 10-under 62 in the opening round of the Argonaut Invitational during the 2013-14 season.
Leek’s 63 stands as the lowest tally in the third round of a tournament in program annals.
Leek also matched the third lowest 54-hole total to-par in program history going 73, 69 and 63 for an 8-under total of 205.
It’s lowest since teammate Jake Doggett opened the season with the same scores at the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational.
Doggett, who entered Tuesday’s final round as the tournament leader, finished in a four-way tie for second following consecutive 67s with a 1-over 72 to mark a 7-under 206.
Midwestern State placed third as a team logging tallies of 282, 278 and 285 for a 7-under total of 845, but couldn’t hold off a determined push by Colorado School of Mines.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Garrett Leek -8
T2. Jake Doggett (MSU) -7
T2. George Saunders (Midland CC) -7
T2. Nic Beno (Colo School of Mines) -7
T2. Tim Amundson (Colo School of Mines) -7
T15. Tyler Kenyon (MSU) +3
TEAM RESULTS
1. Colorado School of Mines -18
2. Midland CC -10
3. Midwestern State -7
4. Cameron +3
5. Western New Mexico +8
