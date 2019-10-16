GOTW Preview: Raiders reflect on last seasons turning-point game vs Lubbock Cooper

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider Raiders hosting the Lubbock Cooper Pirates in a rematch of the regional final last year is our Blitz on 6 Game of the Week.
This Friday, they square off with both teams trying to keep district title hopes alive.
Last year, the Raiders lost in the regular season in Lubbock but took down the Pirates in the regional final in Abilene to send Rider to the state semifinals.
And the Raiders say it was this game last year that helped drive them to their deep playoff run.
“Even last year we had won the Wylie game and had played Cooper really well," Rider head coach Marc Bindel said. “It was just two or three, gave up two big plays, missed a couple of touchdown opportunities. Then after the game, Darrien Boyd got in front of the team and said 'Hey we are right there.”
“We knew ‘Hey we are right in the game, we are right there with one of the top teams in the state," Rider junior quarterback Jacob Rodriguez said. "So we thought ‘We are pretty good’ so we just rode that momentum and really believed in ourselves.”
Now the Raiders definitely want to come out as the winners this Friday to have a shot at the district title.
But as they learned last week against Abilene Wylie, just because they want to finish games better doesn’t mean they can come out slow, especially against this 6th ranked Cooper team.
We will have complete coverage of this one Friday night on our Blitz on 6 at 10:15.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.