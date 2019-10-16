Hard work paying off for WFHS Coyotes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls High School Coyotes have their eyes on a possible district title.
Old High did what they needed to last Thursday knocking off Canyon Randall to open district play, which included a huge second-half performance from their defense.
Heading into their second district matchup, head coach Grant Freeman says their hard work is finally paying off.
“We are excited about the momentum that it causes for us," coach Freeman said. "But the main thing for us is that we are validated because we played so hard. We played really tough teams on the road and haven’t been validated for playing hard and finally we sealed the deal and finished that one at home and got us to 1-0 and that’s a big deal for us.”
The Coyotes have a chance to go 2-0 in district play for the first time since 2013 and they can do it with a win Thursday night over Abilene Wylie.
The Bulldogs are coming off their loss to Rider.
WFHS will kick off with Abilene Wylie Thursday at 7 p.m.
