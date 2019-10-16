Heavy fire damage to a home on Magnolia and 30th

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A fire that started just after 9:00 a.m. this morning leaves a family’s home damaged heavily.
The fire happened at the corner of 30th Street and Magnolia Street.
There was only one person inside the house when the fire broke out.
She was given medical attention at the scene.
Neighbors who witnessed the fire said a generator in the back yard of the home is what they believe started the fire.
The majority of the damage was to the back of the home.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
