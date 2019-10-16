2 men arrested following traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Police were patrolling in the area of South Rosewood and East Scott Avenue on Monday, October 15 when they saw a 2007 Chevy Impala run a stop sign.
Police made a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Scott Avenue and made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Dustin James Kinzer.
The passenger was identified as, 37-year-old Jerry Criner.
The driver, Kinzer, consented to a search of his body where they located a cigarette pack in the center pocket of his overalls.
Inside that cigarette pack, they found a clear, plastic baggie containing a crystal substance.
After being field-tested, it responded positive for methamphetamine, weighing 1.6 grams.
Kinzer was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams. His bond is set at $10,000.
When Criner exited the vehicle, he was asked if he had any weapons on him.
Criner admitted to having a .25 caliber pistol in his back pocket.
A check of his criminal record showed he had several previous felony convictions.
Criner was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. His bond is set at $10,000.
Both men are still listed on the Wichita County Inmate Roster as of Wednesday afternoon.
