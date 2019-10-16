MSU fall career fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Midwestern State University students got a chance to talk to top employers and find out more about the careers they're interested in at the fall career fair on Wednesday.
The campus buzzed all morning long with students in professional attire and resumes in hand.
“At the career fair, I’m looking for internships and possibly future jobs that I can apply for. If not, I’ll get information for future jobs that I would later want to apply for after graduation.” said junior Marketing major, Jose Ramirez.
The career fair had 23 employers, some coming from the DFW area... and was open to all students on campus. Some popular areas were the first capital bank of Texas, News Channel 6, and Hilltop.
“Hilltop Security, they have a summer internship, and that’s kind of what I’m looking for,” said Tobi Olidipo, sophomore Business, and IT student.
MSU Texas junior Jose Ramirez says the career fair is a great accessible way for the student to get ahead when job seeking.
“I’d say it’s pretty convenient, especially for the students that stay on campus and don’t have a car or any type of transportation. They can just walk, so it saves them time and money,” said Ramirez.
“We had a great turn out from our students and our business partners. We’re so thankful that they came to our campus to talk to our students about employment,” said Stephanie Sullivan, Assistant Director of Career Management.
The Career Management Center routinely hosts career fairs and offers additional resources for students and alumni.
