Operation Blankets of Love to benefit local animals in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Operation Blankets of Love.
Operation Blankets of Love is a nationally recognized animal welfare and disaster relief organization.
They provide towels, blankets and food to furry family members in the area in their times of need or following a disaster.
The donation event started over the weekend, on October 5, but will run through the month.
Camp Fire, “Teens in Action,” helped out at Sutherlands collecting items for Operation Blankets of Love this past Saturday.
People were able to bring new or gently used blankets, towels, bedding, dog beds, toys and food.
All donations will be delivered to local rescues and pet shelters.
If you would like to contribute, you can drop off donations at Sutherlands on Southwest Parkway, Tractor Supply Company also on Southwest Parkway and Wichita Pet Supply on Callfield Road.
