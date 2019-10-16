Red River BBQ Battle this weekend

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Patrick Parmer joined Jake in studio today to talk about the 10th Annual Red River BBQ Battle.
The event will be held at The Wilbarger County Event Center located at 301 Wilbarger St. in Vernon this Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. each day.
This event is hosted by Texas Best Shindig and the Vernon Chamber of Commerce.
The BBQ Battle is sanctioned by the Lone Star Barbecue Society.
They will have registration for 4 categories, which include: Brisket, Ribs, Chicken and Pulled Pork.
It is $200.00 to register, here’s a link to the online registration.
They will have trophies for first place through third place in all 4 categories, a Grand Champion, and a Reserve Champion will be named as well.
The top 3 competitors will see an 80% pay out.
Winners in Salsa, Beans, Bacon and Steak will see a 50/50 jackpot split for the winners of each of those categories.
There is a $10 entry fee per category.
The first 15 registrants will be entered into a drawing for a $200.00 United Supermarkets gift card.
As an added feature this year they are hosting a Horseshoe and Corn Hole Tournament.
$20 to enter the tournament, winners will receive a 50/50 pay out.
For more information you can visit the Vernon Chamber of Commerce website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.