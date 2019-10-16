Speed limit changing along SH-79 in Clay Co.

CLAY CO. (TNN) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced that there will be speed limit changes along SH-79.
They have received approval to move forward with changing the speed limit to 70 MPH from FM 3393 to just South of Dean, Texas.
That stretch of highway is currently 60 MPH.
The new speed limit will take effect on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
People travelling in this area need to keep their speed at 60 MPH until the 70 MPH signs are uncovered.
