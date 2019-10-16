5th Legend of North Texas honored, Arthur “Bea” Williams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Through her years as a city leader and work with nonprofits, Arthur “Bea” Beatrice Williams has left her mark on Wichita Falls, truly becoming a legend of north Texas.
“She's worked with so many nonprofits and that contribution is so important through volunteering, serving as a board member that sort of thing, so she's really done a little bit of everything,” Director of the Museum of North Texas History Madeleine Calcote said.
Tonight, Williams is being honored as the fifth Legend Of North Texas, a distinction given by the museum as an honor for those in Texoma who have made it their goal to better the community they are a part of.
“You don’t go around thinking this is going to happen to you, it always happens to somebody else, somebody more worthy and somebody better known, so I feel quite an honor,” Williams said.
She's served Texoma her whole life, acting as a judge for eleven years, becoming the first african american woman mayor of Wichita Falls, and spending 50 years working in the community. Tonight’s event at the Forum completely filling the room, organizers told me they sold every seat. I got the chance to speak with a few of the people that have had Williams in their lives and told me what tonight meant to them.
“She's always been by inspiration, so now I’m so proud to see them recognize her tonight for all of the accomplishments she's made,” her first cousin Mariel Blair Moore said.
“She's taught me a lot about problem solving, and how to take what you got and make it better and don't be afraid to step your foot forward and try something you've never done,” one of her old coworkers Anne Dohrer said.
Williams told me the reason she has worked so much with the community over the years is because for her, it’s the right thing to do.
“If you’re going to live in the community you might as well do something to help the community. for instance, with me when it comes to community service I don’t ever say no if yes is a better answer.”
