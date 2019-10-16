WF dealership taking dog food donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Patterson Honda in Wichita Falls is asking for canned or bagged food for three area shelters for their Canine Food Drive.
Rob Agu from Patterson Honda said “We decided to host it just to help out local people, I mean I own some dogs. The guy that helped me out in the very beginning he had a couple of dogs and had a run in with the animal shelter and just decided to give back."
Dealership employees could be seen earlier today loading supplies into the back of a Honda Truck in hopes of filling the bed.
Agu said "Basically they can bring in treats, toys, clothes, also for the humane society cleaning supplies to help them with things the only thing they get their supplies from donations.”
They’ll be taking donations at the Patterson Honda located at 319 Central E. Fwy. East in Wichita Falls until November 9.
