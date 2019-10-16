Community working to clean local church vandalized earlier this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A church and the surrounding community are coming together to clean up a church which was vandalized with offensive writing and drawings.
Residents passing by the New Jerusalem Baptist Church noticed the offensive markings on Tuesday.
The blue spray painted message included references to the “Crips” gang, Nazi swastikas, and other derogatory language and drawings.
Volunteers from the community came together on Wednesday to clean the walls of the church.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.