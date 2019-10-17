Baseball-bat wielding man arrested after altercation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Wednesday, October 16, Steve Quincy Calicutt, 52, was arrested in the 100 block of MLK Boulevard at the Dollar Saver around 6:00 p.m.
An officer with the WFPD saw several people standing in the street on MLK Boulevard.
It appeared to the officer that the group was trying to separate two adult males who were involved in a disturbance.
Calicutt was wearing a white t-shirt and holding a red wooden baseball bat when officers arrived.
The victim was wearing a blue t-shirt and was yelling at Calicutt.
Calicutt attempted to walk across the street, at which time officers had him stop and drop the bat.
After he threw the bat away from him, Calicutt was detained.
Officers with the WFPD talked to the victim after Calicutt had been detained.
The victim said he was in the parking of the Dollar Saver when Calicutt approached him and they got into an argument.
The victim stated he thought they were going to get into a fight the first time he was approached, but Calicutt walked away only to return with a bat a little later.
The victim said he never hit Calicutt, but Calicutt swung the bat and hit him twice: once on the back of his right calf and the other across the shins of both legs.
Calicutt is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a bond set at $15,000.
