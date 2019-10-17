Cornhole Tournament being held by Friberg-Cooper VFD

FRIBERG-COOPER, Texas (TNN) - Ron Bakken joined Jake in studio today talk about the upcoming Cornhole Fundraiser Tournament.
This event is hosted by the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department and Sponsored by Eagle Auto Body and Paramount Real Estate.
The tournament will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
The Tournament will begin at 10:00 a.m., and will go on until they have a winner or until 6:30 p.m.
The rules will follow the ACO Cornhole guidelines for social playing.
There will also be a DJ, a food truck (free for players) and a cash prize for the winner.
The event will be held at the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department Station located at 291 Bailey Rd. in Cashion Community, close to Burkburnett.
For more information you can call Ron at (580)-475-4309 or email him at bakkenrc@gmail.com.
You can also check out the Facebook event page or the Friberg-Cooper VFD Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.