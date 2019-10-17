Duncan teen charged with making a terrorism hoax against school

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A student in Duncan has been charged with a terrorism hoax after investigators say he threatened to shoot up Duncan High School.
Investigators say 18-year-old Brandon Hays had threatened to wear a leather jacket while blaring music and open fire on the school.
According to court documents, he told people quote, “everyone thinks I’m going to be the next school bomber. Maybe I should be,” and said that he could get bombing materials.
When police interviewed him, he told them it was a joke but realized people could take it as a threat, and denied the statements about shooting and bombing material.
He’s booked in the Stephens County Jail on $500,000 bond.
