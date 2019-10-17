Family shows importance of fostering

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - In 2018, 53,000 Texas children were in the foster care system.
In region 2 of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which stretches from Abilene to Montague county, over 2,000 of those children were looking for homes.
“That’s a great number and we don’t have enough foster families to support that so we are always in need of foster families,” Jacqueline Bone, case manager for Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services in Vernon, said.
The Moore family saw friends around them start fostering, heard more about the need in Vernon, and made the jump in.
“We just went with it because we knew God was calling us right then, and of course timing is everything and because of that we have these guys,” Tisha Moore said.
Newlyweds with two daughters out of the house and a son in his senior year of high school, they planned on some years of empty nesting but that plan quickly changed.
“Once they actually got here and you start loving on them you just can’t help it, they just grow into your family in a sense,” Brysan Garrard said.
Now almost three years later, they wouldn’t change a thing.
“I can’t imagine us now looking back ever not doing this and going forward we just said yes to fostering again," Moore said. "We don’t know what that’s going to look like but we won’t be taking three little boys because that won’t work in our house now.”
Making an impact on three young boys’ lives.
“I just like being adopted," Trevon Moore said.
“And you think other people should adopt?” Tisha said.
"Yes.”
This is why they are stressing the importance of fostering or adopting, with almost 30 kids in Vernon living without a home.
“We just said foster care is what we’ll do because we knew there was such a need, and it was kind of a crazy thing this is our second placement and that’s not normal from what I talk to now people going in say fosters have many in several years.”
A journey those foster parents don't take by themselves... as the Moore's quickly learned...
“We’re not going through this by ourselves that’s what we try to tell people that there are lots of opportunities for folks to support you," Bryce Moore said. "We just know there’s a great need in our county and our community right here in Vernon.”
Helping that need, one step at a time.
“We tell our potential foster parents, just help one child, one child makes all the difference,” Bone said.
Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services is one organization that can help prepare a family for fostering. Their Wichita Falls office can be reached at 940-720-0060.
